The Chicago Sky (5-6) are dealing with four players on the injury report heading into their Sunday, June 18 game against the Washington Mystics (6-4) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, which starts at 3:00 PM ET.

The Sky are coming off of a 92-90 loss to the Fever in their last outing on Thursday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Morgan Bertsch Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myisha Hines-Allen Out Knee 2.2 3.2 0.8 Natasha Cloud Out Ankle 10.4 3.2 5.9

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Alanna Smith is averaging 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 54.4% of her shots from the field (sixth in WNBA) and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Marina Mabrey is the Sky's top scorer (18.1 points per game) and assist person (3.6), and puts up 4.2 rebounds.

Kahleah Copper is posting 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 41.8% of her shots from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Courtney Williams is No. 1 on the Sky in rebounding (6.5 per game) and assists (5.5), and averages 7.6 points. She also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Sky get 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Elizabeth Williams.

