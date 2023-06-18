After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Raimel Tapia and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Luis Ortiz) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia is batting .253 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
  • Tapia has had a hit in 18 of 36 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (11.1%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • In eight games this year (22.2%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 1
.256 AVG .000
.347 OBP .000
.372 SLG .000
4 XBH 0
0 HR 0
5 RBI 0
11/6 K/BB 1/0
3 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 70 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.64 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .308 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.