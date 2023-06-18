Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has 11 doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .294.
- In 71.7% of his 53 games this season, Miller has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In four games this season, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Miller has had at least one RBI in 30.2% of his games this season (16 of 53), with two or more RBI three times (5.7%).
- In 32.1% of his games this season (17 of 53), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.278
|AVG
|.311
|.343
|OBP
|.323
|.433
|SLG
|.411
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|8
|20/7
|K/BB
|16/2
|4
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.64 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .308 to his opponents.
