Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brian Anderson, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 31 walks while hitting .225.
- Anderson has recorded a hit in 38 of 67 games this season (56.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (16.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (10.4%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this season (21 of 67), with two or more RBI eight times (11.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (37.3%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.244
|AVG
|.204
|.326
|OBP
|.323
|.439
|SLG
|.333
|12
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|11
|43/13
|K/BB
|32/18
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Ortiz (1-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.64, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
