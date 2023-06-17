Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .201 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 32 of 59 games this year (54.2%) Adames has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.9%).
- He has homered in 10 games this season (16.9%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has an RBI in 17 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 37.3% of his games this year (22 of 59), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.219
|AVG
|.181
|.291
|OBP
|.273
|.412
|SLG
|.324
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|14
|36/12
|K/BB
|31/13
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).
- The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (68 total, one per game).
- Keller (8-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.41), 25th in WHIP (1.126), and ninth in K/9 (10.4).
