Held from June 15-18, Sam Burns will compete in the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

Sam Burns Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Burns has finished under par five times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Burns has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Burns has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five events, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Burns has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 22 -6 279 0 18 0 4 $3.6M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Burns has had an average finish of 34th in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Burns has made the cut in two of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Burns last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 27th.

The Los Angeles Country Club measures 7,423 yards for this tournament, 164 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,259).

The courses that Burns has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,342 yards, while The Los Angeles Country Club will be 7,423 yards this week.

Burns' Last Time Out

Burns was above average on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.83 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of the field.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open placed him in the 44th percentile.

Burns shot better than just 22% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.58.

Burns carded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Burns did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

Burns had fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that last competition, Burns had a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Burns ended the RBC Canadian Open carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.2 on the six par-5s.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Burns finished without one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

