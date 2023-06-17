Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Rowdy Tellez (.171 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee with 48 hits, batting .231 this season with 17 extra-base hits.
- Tellez has had a hit in 38 of 63 games this season (60.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (15.9%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (17.5%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Tellez has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this season (20 of 63), with more than one RBI six times (9.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (28.6%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|34
|.216
|AVG
|.243
|.280
|OBP
|.325
|.423
|SLG
|.441
|8
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|16
|23/9
|K/BB
|36/14
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 68 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Keller (8-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.41 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.41), 25th in WHIP (1.126), and ninth in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
