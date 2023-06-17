Raimel Tapia -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia has four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while batting .261.
  • Tapia has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • Tapia has driven in a run in eight games this season (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 25.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
.256 AVG .273
.347 OBP .319
.372 SLG .364
4 XBH 2
0 HR 1
5 RBI 5
11/6 K/BB 8/3
3 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 68 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Keller (8-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 24th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 25th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks ninth.
