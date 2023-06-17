The U.S. Open is underway, and Dustin Johnson is currently in third place with a score of -6.

Looking to wager on Dustin Johnson at the U.S. Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Dustin Johnson Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Johnson has finished better than par eight times, while also posting 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 17 rounds.

Johnson has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Johnson has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five tournaments.

Johnson has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Johnson will look to make the cut for the fifth straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 28 -1 231 0 4 1 2 $554,460

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Johnson has six top-10 finishes, five top-five finishes and one win at this event in his previous 12 appearances. His average finishing position has been 15th.

Johnson has made the cut 10 times in his previous 12 entries in this event.

Johnson finished third in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,107 yards in the past year, while The Los Angeles Country Club is set for a longer 7,423 yards.

Courses that Johnson has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,410 yards, 13 yards shorter than the 7,423-yard The Los Angeles Country Club this week.

Johnson's Last Time Out

Johnson was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 3.19 strokes to finish in the 46th percentile of competitors.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship placed him in the 65th percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Johnson was better than 57% of the field (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Johnson carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Johnson had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.8).

Johnson's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the tournament average of 4.5.

At that last competition, Johnson had a bogey or worse on 13 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Johnson ended the PGA Championship recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Johnson had an equal amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the tournament average.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Johnson Odds to Win: +800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Johnson's performance prior to the 2023 U.S. Open.

