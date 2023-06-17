As a fan of college baseball, we're guessing that you want to see as many games as you can. Fortunately, we can assist you. For information on how to watch or live stream the two NCAA baseball games that are scheduled to air on Fubo on June 17, keep scrolling.

Watch even more College Baseball action with ESPN+!

College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Wake Forest vs Stanford Baseball

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch LSU vs Tennessee Baseball

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with all the NCAA Baseball action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Every team's journey toward the College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.