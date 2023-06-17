The Pittsburgh Pirates hope to halt their four-game losing run versus the Milwaukee Brewers (35-34), on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Mitch Keller (8-2) for the Pirates and Wade Miley (3-2) for the Brewers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (8-2, 3.41 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (3-2, 3.67 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley (3-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Tuesday, May 16 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.

Miley is looking to collect his fifth quality start of the season.

Miley is trying to secure his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

The Pirates will send Keller (8-2) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, a 4.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.126 in 14 games this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Keller has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 24th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 25th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks ninth.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.