The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .204 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

Adames has gotten a hit in 32 of 58 games this season (55.2%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.2%).

He has gone deep in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has an RBI in 17 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (36.2%), including five games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .225 AVG .181 .293 OBP .273 .423 SLG .324 10 XBH 7 6 HR 4 14 RBI 14 35/11 K/BB 31/13 1 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings