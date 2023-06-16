The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .301 with 11 doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

In 38 of 51 games this year (74.5%) Miller has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 51), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Miller has had an RBI in 16 games this year (31.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.9%).

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (17 of 51), with two or more runs four times (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .291 AVG .311 .351 OBP .323 .453 SLG .411 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 11 RBI 8 17/6 K/BB 16/2 4 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings