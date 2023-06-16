Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Twins.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.430) and OPS (.791) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.
- Yelich enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .381 with two homers.
- Yelich has had a hit in 42 of 65 games this year (64.6%), including multiple hits 18 times (27.7%).
- He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this year (29.2%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 65 games this year, and more than once 15 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.276
|AVG
|.262
|.378
|OBP
|.345
|.457
|SLG
|.405
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|14
|33/17
|K/BB
|30/15
|8
|SB
|8
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.35 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the New York Mets, the lefty threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.35), 53rd in WHIP (1.369), and 40th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.