Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brian Anderson, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .231 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 38 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has homered in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 20 games this season (30.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.256
|AVG
|.204
|.331
|OBP
|.323
|.462
|SLG
|.333
|12
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|11
|40/11
|K/BB
|32/18
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 67 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Hill (6-5 with a 4.35 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.35), 53rd in WHIP (1.369), and 40th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
