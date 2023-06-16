Brian Anderson, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Rich Hill

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .231 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 38 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has homered in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has driven in a run in 20 games this season (30.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .256 AVG .204 .331 OBP .323 .462 SLG .333 12 XBH 7 6 HR 3 22 RBI 11 40/11 K/BB 32/18 0 SB 0

