The Milwaukee Brewers (34-34) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33) will go head to head in the series opener on Friday, June 16 at American Family Field, with Julio Teheran getting the ball for the Brewers and Rich Hill toeing the rubber for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Pirates have -105 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Teheran - MIL (1-2, 1.48 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (6-5, 4.35 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Brewers' game against the Pirates but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Brewers (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to defeat the Pirates with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Brian Anderson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 19 (54.3%) of those contests.

The Brewers have gone 19-16 (winning 54.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (44.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 19 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Luis Urías 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260) Willy Adames 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+275) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 14th 1st Win NL Central +100 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.