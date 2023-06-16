Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Friday at American Family Field against Julio Teheran, who gets the start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Pirates are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Brewers (-120). A 9-run over/under has been set in this game.

Brewers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have a 19-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.3% of those games).

Milwaukee has gone 16-14 (winning 53.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Brewers a 54.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee has played in 68 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-37-3).

The Brewers have a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-16 16-18 15-15 19-19 25-20 9-14

