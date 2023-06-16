Friday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (34-34) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 16.

The Brewers will give the nod to Julio Teheran (1-2) against the Pirates and Rich Hill (6-5).

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream:

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Brewers have won one of their last two games against the spread.

The Brewers have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 19 (54.3%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has entered 35 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 19-16 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 274 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule