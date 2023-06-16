Brandon Nakashima has reached the Terra Wortmann Open round of 16 and will play Roberto Bautista Agut. Nakashima has +2000 odds to win this tournament at OWL Arena.

Nakashima at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Nakashima's Next Match

Nakashima has advanced to the round of 16 by beating Mikael Ymer 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 and will next be in action on Wednesday, June 21 at 6:10 AM ET against Bautista Agut.

Brandon Nakashima Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +6600

Terra Wortmann Open odds to win: +2000

Nakashima Stats

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Nakashima defeated No. 63-ranked Ymer, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

In 23 tournaments over the past 12 months, Nakashima has gone 30-20 and has won a pair of titles.

Nakashima is 4-3 on grass over the past 12 months.

In his 50 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Nakashima has averaged 25.9 games.

On grass, Nakashima has played seven matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 33.0 games per match while winning 53.7% of games.

Nakashima, over the past year, has won 83.6% of his service games and 20.1% of his return games.

Nakashima has claimed 87.2% of his service games on grass over the past year and 19.3% of his return games.

