How to Watch the Rangers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
The Texas Rangers will send a hot-hitting Corey Seager to the plate against the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs take the field on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are seventh in baseball with 90 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Texas' .456 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Rangers lead MLB with a .272 batting average.
- Texas has the most productive offense in baseball, scoring 6.2 runs per game (415 total runs).
- The Rangers have a league-best .341 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Texas' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.198).
Angels Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Angels' 98 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- Los Angeles is sixth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.
- The Angels' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 343.
- The Angels have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Angels rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Los Angeles has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.
- Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Angels have a combined WHIP of 1.338 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nathan Eovaldi will look to earn his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Eovaldi heads into this matchup with eight quality starts under his belt this year.
- Eovaldi will look to go five or more innings for his 14th straight start. He's averaging 6.6 frames per outing.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ohtani (5-2) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits to the Seattle Mariners.
- He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.
- Ohtani has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Rays
|W 8-4
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|6/11/2023
|Rays
|L 7-3
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Shane McClanahan
|6/12/2023
|Angels
|L 9-6
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Tyler Anderson
|6/13/2023
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Home
|Cody Bradford
|Jaime Barria
|6/14/2023
|Angels
|W 6-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Reid Detmers
|6/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Kevin Gausman
|6/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Kevin Gausman
|6/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Chris Bassitt
|6/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Mike Clevinger
|6/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Dylan Cease
Angels Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Angels Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-2
|Home
|Patrick Sandoval
|Bryan Woo
|6/11/2023
|Mariners
|W 9-4
|Home
|Griffin Canning
|Logan Gilbert
|6/12/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-6
|Away
|Tyler Anderson
|Dane Dunning
|6/13/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-3
|Away
|Jaime Barria
|Cody Bradford
|6/14/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-3
|Away
|Reid Detmers
|Andrew Heaney
|6/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Shohei Ohtani
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Patrick Sandoval
|Brady Singer
|6/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Griffin Canning
|-
|6/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Tyler Anderson
|Zack Greinke
|6/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jaime Barria
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Reid Detmers
|Michael Grove
