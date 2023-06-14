William Contreras -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .239 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 32 of 52 games this season (61.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (19.2%).

He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 52), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (13 of 52), with more than one RBI six times (11.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 23 games this season (44.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .253 AVG .227 .363 OBP .312 .448 SLG .392 9 XBH 8 4 HR 4 9 RBI 11 17/14 K/BB 26/11 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings