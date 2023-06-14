On Wednesday, Rowdy Tellez (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has 47 hits, which is tops among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .230 with 17 extra-base hits.

Tellez has gotten a hit in 37 of 62 games this season (59.7%), including 10 multi-hit games (16.1%).

He has homered in 11 games this season (17.7%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez has had an RBI in 20 games this year (32.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 29.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .216 AVG .243 .280 OBP .328 .423 SLG .449 8 XBH 9 6 HR 6 13 RBI 16 23/9 K/BB 35/14 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings