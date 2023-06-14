Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Twins - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Owen Miller -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has 11 doubles, four home runs and eight walks while batting .308.
- Miller has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 50), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Miller has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (32.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (6.0%).
- He has scored in 17 games this season (34.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|.291
|AVG
|.326
|.351
|OBP
|.337
|.453
|SLG
|.430
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|8
|17/6
|K/BB
|15/2
|4
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.52 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.61 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .200 to opposing batters.
