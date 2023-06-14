Luis Urias -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias has a double and four walks while hitting .045.

Urias produced a hit in one of eight games so far this season.

He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this year.

Urias has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 .083 AVG .000 .353 OBP .167 .167 SLG .000 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 5/2 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings