Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Carlos Correa, Christian Yelich and others in the Minnesota Twins-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Target Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 11 doubles, nine home runs, 32 walks and 30 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .265/.359/.424 on the year.

Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 13 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI (51 total hits).

He has a slash line of .230/.327/.387 on the season.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Ober Stats

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

He has earned a quality start four times in nine starts this season.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jun. 8 5.1 3 4 3 7 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 2 6.0 4 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 5.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Giants May. 22 5.0 3 4 4 2 3 at Dodgers May. 16 6.0 6 1 1 6 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Correa Stats

Correa has 47 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 27 walks and 32 RBI.

He has a slash line of .217/.302/.415 on the season.

Correa will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Jun. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 1 1 5

Michael A. Taylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Taylor Stats

Michael A. Taylor has 40 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .231/.276/.445 slash line on the season.

Taylor has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI.

Taylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Rays Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

