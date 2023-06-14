Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (34-33), who are going for a series sweep, will host the Milwaukee Brewers (34-33) at Target Field on Wednesday, June 14. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (3-3, 2.61 ERA) vs Colin Rea - MIL (3-3, 4.47 ERA)

Brewers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 25, or 65.8%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 2-2 across the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Brewers have come away with 14 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 2-4 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Owen Miller 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+165) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.