Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Colin Rea on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at Target Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 76 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .376 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 272 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Brewers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.11 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.280 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Rea (3-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Rea has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics L 5-2 Home Adrian Houser Sam Moll 6/10/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins - Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates - Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 6/17/2023 Pirates - Home Wade Miley - 6/18/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Roansy Contreras 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.