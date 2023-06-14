Wednesday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (34-33) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (34-33) at Target Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on June 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-3) to the mound, while Colin Rea (3-3) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Brewers' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in three of those games).

The Brewers have won in 14, or 46.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (272 total, 4.1 per game).

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule