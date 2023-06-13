The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Athletics.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is batting .238 with three home runs and nine walks.

Caratini has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 24 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 24), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this year (41.7%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (29.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 .216 AVG .256 .348 OBP .304 .378 SLG .326 2 XBH 1 2 HR 1 7 RBI 5 12/7 K/BB 10/2 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings