Right now the Green Bay Packers have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

A total of eight Packers games last season went over the point total.

Green Bay averaged 337.9 yards per game offensively last season (17th in NFL), and it gave up 336.5 yards per game (17th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Packers went 5-4 at home last year and 3-5 on the road.

Green Bay put up a 5-6 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-3 record as underdogs.

The Packers were 3-3 in the NFC North and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Packers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Also, Jones had 59 catches for 395 yards and five touchdowns.

A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 206 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).

Romeo Doubs had 42 receptions for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

In 17 games last year, Quay Walker recorded 1.5 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL and 119 tackles.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Bears September 10 1 - +5000 @ Falcons September 17 2 - +8000 Saints September 24 3 - +3000 Lions September 28 4 - +1800 @ Raiders October 9 5 - +8000 @ Broncos October 22 7 - +4000 Vikings October 29 8 - +5000 Rams November 5 9 - +8000 @ Steelers November 12 10 - +5000 Chargers November 19 11 - +3000 @ Lions November 23 12 - +1800 Chiefs December 3 13 - +650 @ Giants December 11 14 - +5000 Buccaneers December 17 15 - +12500 @ Panthers December 24 16 - +8000 @ Vikings December 31 17 - +5000 Bears January 7 18 - +5000

