After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Luis Urias and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias has a double and three walks while hitting .053.

Urias produced a hit in one of seven games so far this year.

He has not homered in his seven games this season.

Urias has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has not scored a run this season.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .083 AVG .000 .353 OBP .125 .167 SLG .000 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 5/2 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0

