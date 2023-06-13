Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Twins - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Luis Urias and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias has a double and three walks while hitting .053.
- Urias produced a hit in one of seven games so far this year.
- He has not homered in his seven games this season.
- Urias has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.083
|AVG
|.000
|.353
|OBP
|.125
|.167
|SLG
|.000
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/2
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins' 3.50 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 64 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Twins are sending Lopez (3-3) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.25), 30th in WHIP (1.136), and eighth in K/9 (10.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.