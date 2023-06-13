On Tuesday, Christian Yelich (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has an OPS of .758, fueled by an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .403. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this season (40 of 63), with multiple hits 16 times (25.4%).

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (11.1%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Yelich has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (18 of 63), with two or more RBI seven times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 47.6% of his games this year (30 of 63), with two or more runs 14 times (22.2%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .276 AVG .239 .378 OBP .331 .457 SLG .350 11 XBH 7 5 HR 3 16 RBI 10 33/17 K/BB 30/15 8 SB 8

