Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Twins - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.184 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .229 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 36 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (9.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.2% of his games this season, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.256
|AVG
|.198
|.331
|OBP
|.325
|.462
|SLG
|.297
|12
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|10
|40/11
|K/BB
|29/18
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (64 total, one per game).
- Lopez (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.25 ERA in 78 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.25), 30th in WHIP (1.136), and eighth in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.