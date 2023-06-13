The Minnesota Twins host the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Carlos Correa, Christian Yelich and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 60 hits with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashed .258/.354/.403 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has 50 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI.

He has a .229/.328/.385 slash line on the season.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 1 2

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Brian Anderson or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (3-3) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 13 starts this season.

Lopez has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.25), 30th in WHIP (1.136), and eighth in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jun. 7 7.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 5.2 8 6 6 5 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 5.2 5 4 4 6 3 at Angels May. 21 6.0 5 2 2 9 3 at Dodgers May. 15 4.2 5 5 5 4 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Corbin Burnes' player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Correa Stats

Correa has collected 46 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 29 runs.

He's slashing .217/.304/.406 so far this season.

Correa hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Rays Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Trevor Larnach Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Larnach Stats

Trevor Larnach has recorded 31 hits with four doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .208/.310/.383 on the season.

Larnach brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Larnach Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 1 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 8 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Trevor Larnach or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.