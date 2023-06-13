In the series opener on Tuesday, June 13, Pablo Lopez will toe the rubber for the Minnesota Twins (33-33) as they square off against the Milwaukee Brewers (34-32), who will counter with Corbin Burnes. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

The Twins are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (+105). A 7.5-run total has been listed for this contest.

Brewers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.25 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (5-4, 3.36 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Brewers and Twins matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (+105), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Brewers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Christian Yelich get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 24, or 64.9%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a record of 21-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (63.6% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in 14, or 48.3%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 11 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Brewers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Willy Adames 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Luis Urías 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+280)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 1st Win NL Central -110 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.