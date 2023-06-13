Pablo Lopez takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 75 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .376 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 267 (four per game).

The Brewers have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors this season.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.272 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (5-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed two hits in eight scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Burnes will look to pitch five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Orioles W 10-2 Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics L 5-2 Home Adrian Houser Sam Moll 6/10/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins - Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins - Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates - Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 6/17/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Teheran - 6/18/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Roansy Contreras 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.