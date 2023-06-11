How to Watch the WNBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Dallas Wings versus the New York Liberty is a game to watch on a Sunday WNBA schedule that has six thrilling matchups.
Today's WNBA Games
The New York Liberty play the Dallas Wings
The Wings hope to pick up a road win at the Liberty on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 5-2
- DAL Record: 5-3
- NYL Stats: 83.7 PPG (third in WNBA), 77.3 Opp. PPG (second)
- DAL Stats: 85.5 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.9 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.9 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.1 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (21.8 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 2.9 APG)
The Seattle Storm face the Washington Mystics
The Mystics hope to pick up a road win at the Storm on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- SEA Record: 1-5
- WAS Record: 4-3
- SEA Stats: 75.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 85.7 Opp. PPG (10th)
- WAS Stats: 76.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 74.4 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Ezi Magbegor (14.2 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 1.5 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (18.6 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.9 APG)
The Las Vegas Aces face the Chicago Sky
The Sky hope to pick up a road win at the Aces on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 7-1
- CHI Record: 5-4
- LVA Stats: 91.1 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- CHI Stats: 79.1 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.4 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Kahleah Copper (17.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.9 APG)
The Atlanta Dream take on the Connecticut Sun
The Sun look to pull off a road win at the Dream on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 2-4
- CON Record: 7-2
- ATL Stats: 83.5 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 85.8 Opp. PPG (11th)
- CON Stats: 81.2 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 77.8 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (16.8 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.8 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (13.8 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 7.2 APG)
The Indiana Fever face the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury travel to face the Fever on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 2-5
- PHO Record: 1-5
- IND Stats: 79.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.1 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- PHO Stats: 79.8 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 87.2 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.0 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 1.7 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (21.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.5 APG)
The Minnesota Lynx play the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks look to pull off a road win at the Lynx on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 1-7
- LAS Record: 4-3
- MIN Stats: 77.4 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- LAS Stats: 82.1 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (19.8 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (20.3 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.5 APG)
