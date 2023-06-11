On Sunday, William Contreras (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Athletics.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has nine doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks while hitting .244.

In 62.7% of his 51 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Contreras has had an RBI in 13 games this year (25.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 of 51 games (43.1%), including multiple runs twice.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .265 AVG .227 .371 OBP .312 .470 SLG .392 9 XBH 8 4 HR 4 9 RBI 11 17/13 K/BB 26/11 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings