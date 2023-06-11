The Chicago Sky (5-4) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Las Vegas Aces (7-1) on Sunday, June 11 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with the opening tip at 3:00 PM ET.

The Sky's last game was a 77-62 loss to the Sparks on Friday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - - Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Morgan Bertsch Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - -

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Kahleah Copper is posting team highs in points (17.1 per game) and assists (1.9). And she is contributing 5.3 rebounds, making 41.3% of her shots from the field and 44.1% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Alanna Smith is averaging 11.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 56.9% of her shots from the floor (fourth in WNBA) and 43.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Courtney Williams is No. 1 on the Sky in rebounding (7.2 per game) and assists (5), and averages 8.6 points. She also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marina Mabrey is averaging 15.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, making 40.4% of her shots from the floor and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Elizabeth Williams gets the Sky 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. She also averages 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (sixth in league).

