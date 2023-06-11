Luis Urias -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is batting .056 with a double and two walks.

Urias produced a hit in one of six games so far this season.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.

Urias has an RBI in one game this season.

He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .091 AVG .000 .231 OBP .125 .182 SLG .000 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 4/1 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings