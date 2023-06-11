Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has an OPS of .738, fueled by an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .389. All three of those stats lead Milwaukee hitters this season.
- He ranks 87th in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 119th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 62 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.2% of those games.
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (9.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 17 games this season (27.4%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (46.8%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.268
|AVG
|.239
|.369
|OBP
|.331
|.429
|SLG
|.350
|10
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|10
|32/16
|K/BB
|30/15
|8
|SB
|8
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.40 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.6 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.20 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
