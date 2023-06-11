Christian Yelich -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has an OPS of .738, fueled by an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .389. All three of those stats lead Milwaukee hitters this season.

He ranks 87th in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 119th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 62 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.2% of those games.

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (9.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 17 games this season (27.4%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 games this season (46.8%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .268 AVG .239 .369 OBP .331 .429 SLG .350 10 XBH 7 4 HR 3 15 RBI 10 32/16 K/BB 30/15 8 SB 8

Athletics Pitching Rankings