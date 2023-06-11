Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Brian Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .189 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks while batting .233.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 62 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.7% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this year (30.6%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.263
|AVG
|.198
|.339
|OBP
|.325
|.474
|SLG
|.297
|12
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|10
|40/11
|K/BB
|29/18
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.40).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 103 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (most in the league).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.20 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.