Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Athletics on June 11, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Christian Yelich, Esteury Ruiz and others in the Milwaukee Brewers-Oakland Athletics matchup at American Family Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Peralta Stats
- Freddy Peralta (5-5) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 13th start of the season.
- He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Peralta has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old's 4.41 ERA ranks 56th, 1.378 WHIP ranks 54th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 21st among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Peralta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|9
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Giants
|May. 26
|2.1
|8
|10
|5
|4
|1
|at Rays
|May. 21
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|at Cardinals
|May. 15
|5.1
|6
|6
|6
|4
|5
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 10 doubles, seven home runs, 31 walks and 25 RBI (58 total hits). He has swiped 16 bases.
- He's slashing .253/.350/.389 on the season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 6
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2
Brian Anderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Anderson Stats
- Brian Anderson has collected 50 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.
- He has a .233/.332/.391 slash line on the season.
Anderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has 67 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen 31 bases.
- He has a slash line of .265/.326/.340 so far this year.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Brewers
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 6
|0-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has 50 hits with 10 doubles, 12 home runs, 27 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .262/.362/.503 slash line so far this season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 10
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 7
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 5
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
