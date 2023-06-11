Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Christian Yelich, Esteury Ruiz and others in the Milwaukee Brewers-Oakland Athletics matchup at American Family Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (5-5) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 13th start of the season.

He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Peralta has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.41 ERA ranks 56th, 1.378 WHIP ranks 54th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 21st among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 6 5.0 6 2 2 9 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 6.0 6 3 3 3 2 vs. Giants May. 26 2.1 8 10 5 4 1 at Rays May. 21 6.0 5 3 3 4 3 at Cardinals May. 15 5.1 6 6 6 4 5

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 10 doubles, seven home runs, 31 walks and 25 RBI (58 total hits). He has swiped 16 bases.

He's slashing .253/.350/.389 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 2

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has collected 50 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.

He has a .233/.332/.391 slash line on the season.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 67 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen 31 bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.326/.340 so far this year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Brewers Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 at Pirates Jun. 6 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 50 hits with 10 doubles, 12 home runs, 27 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .262/.362/.503 slash line so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 10 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 7 2-for-6 1 0 2 3 0 at Pirates Jun. 6 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 5 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

