Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-2 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is batting .237 with three home runs and eight walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (11 of 22), Caratini has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (22.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this season (40.9%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of 22 games so far this season.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.212
|AVG
|.256
|.341
|OBP
|.304
|.394
|SLG
|.326
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|11/6
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.50).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (most in baseball).
- Blackburn (0-0) pitches for the Athletics to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
