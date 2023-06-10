The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-2 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is batting .237 with three home runs and eight walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (11 of 22), Caratini has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (22.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this season (40.9%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in seven of 22 games so far this season.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .212 AVG .256 .341 OBP .304 .394 SLG .326 2 XBH 1 2 HR 1 6 RBI 5 11/6 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings