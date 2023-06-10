Shane Lowry will compete at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada at Oakdale Golf & Country Club, with action from June 8-11.

Looking to bet on Lowry at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Shane Lowry Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Lowry has shot better than par seven times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Lowry has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Lowry has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times in his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Lowry has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 30 -3 281 0 15 1 2 $2.5M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

In Lowry's previous four entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been eighth.

Lowry has made the cut three times in his previous four entries in this event.

Lowry finished 10th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Oakdale Golf & Country Club will play at 7,264 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,301.

The average course Lowry has played in the past year (7,333 yards) is 69 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,264).

Lowry's Last Time Out

Lowry was in the 35th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday placed him in the 60th percentile.

Lowry was better than 91% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Lowry recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the field averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Lowry recorded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.3).

Lowry recorded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

At that last competition, Lowry posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Lowry finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on 11 of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Lowry bettered the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Lowry Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

