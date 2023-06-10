Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Saturday, Rowdy Tellez (.154 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 152 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Athletics Player Props
|Brewers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Athletics
|Brewers vs Athletics Odds
|Brewers vs Athletics Prediction
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee with 44 hits, batting .227 this season with 17 extra-base hits.
- Tellez has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (35 of 59), with more than one hit nine times (15.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (18.6%), homering in 5.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Tellez has picked up an RBI in 32.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (30.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|32
|.217
|AVG
|.235
|.284
|OBP
|.325
|.435
|SLG
|.451
|8
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|15
|22/9
|K/BB
|34/14
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.50).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Blackburn (0-0) to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.