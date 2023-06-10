Eric Cole will play at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open from June 8-11. The par-72 course spans 7,264 yards and the purse available is $9,000,000.00.

Eric Cole Insights

Cole has finished under par eight times and posted 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Cole has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Cole has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 27 -8 276 0 13 2 2 $2.2M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,301 yards, 37 yards longer than the 7,264-yard par 72 at this week's tournament.

Courses that Cole has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,286 yards, 22 yards longer than the 7,264-yard Oakdale Golf & Country Club this week.

Cole's Last Time Out

Cole finished in the 56th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday placed him in the 50th percentile.

Cole shot better than 83% of the competitors at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.72.

Cole recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Cole carded fewer bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (3.3).

Cole's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the tournament average of 4.5.

At that last outing, Cole posted a bogey or worse on 14 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Cole ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Cole had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.7.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

