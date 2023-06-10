Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Paul Blackburn) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .353, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .393.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.
- In 62.3% of his games this season (38 of 61), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (24.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has driven home a run in 17 games this season (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 29 times this year (47.5%), including 13 games with multiple runs (21.3%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.271
|AVG
|.239
|.376
|OBP
|.331
|.439
|SLG
|.350
|10
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|10
|31/16
|K/BB
|30/15
|8
|SB
|8
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.50).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (most in the league).
- The Athletics will look to Blackburn (0-0) in his third start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
