On Saturday, Brian Anderson (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .231 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (35 of 61), with more than one hit 11 times (18.0%).

He has gone deep in six games this season (9.8%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.1% of his games this year, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.3% of his games this year (24 of 61), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .261 AVG .198 .333 OBP .325 .477 SLG .297 12 XBH 5 6 HR 2 22 RBI 10 40/10 K/BB 29/18 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings