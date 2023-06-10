Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Esteury Ruiz and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Oakland Athletics matchup at American Family Field on Saturday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 57 hits with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashing .254/.353/.393 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 2 at Reds Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has 49 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.

He's slashed .231/.329/.392 on the year.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Reds Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 14 doubles, a triple, a home run, 10 walks and 26 RBI (66 total hits). He's also swiped 30 bases.

He's slashing .264/.324/.340 so far this year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 at Pirates Jun. 6 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

